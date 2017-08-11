FOREX FORECAST FOR 11 AUGUST

EUR/USD



Forex traders are waiting the inflation data in the US, which will be published today. It is expected that the growth of consumer prices accelerated from 1.6% in June (annually) to 1.8% in July.



A weak inflation data may be enough to close the euro above $1.1730, which would mean a fifth week of growth, for the first time in seven months. Large orders are located far from current levels, and significant customer interest is concentrated within 1.1650-80.

Follow us on our Website, Facebook or Twitter

Real Trade Client Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.org