FOREX FORECAST FOR 11 AUGUST
Analytics & Forecasts

FOREX FORECAST FOR 11 AUGUST

11 August 2017, 13:00
Real Trade
Real Trade
0
115

EUR/USD

Forex traders are waiting the inflation data in the US, which will be published today. It is expected that the growth of consumer prices accelerated from 1.6% in June (annually) to 1.8% in July.

A weak inflation data may be enough to close the euro above $1.1730, which would mean a fifth week of growth, for the first time in seven months. Large orders are located far from current levels, and significant customer interest is concentrated within 1.1650-80.


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