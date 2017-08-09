FOREX FORECAST FOR 9 AUGUST

AUD/USD



The Australian dollar suffered some losses today, falling to a three-week low. AUD/USD fell by 0.4% to the level of 0.7882. Some time before the pair reached the level of 0.7855, the minimum since July 18.



The Australian dollar is under the pressure as Forex traders worry about the rising tensions between the US and North Korea, which had a negative impact on commodity-related currencies. The Australian dollar could recover when the current calms down.

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