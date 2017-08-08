FOREX FORECAST FOR 8 AUGUST
Analytics & Forecasts

FOREX FORECAST FOR 8 AUGUST

8 August 2017, 12:48
Real Trade
Real Trade
0
155

AUD/USD

The Australian dollar is trying to stabilize after the six days fall. Today published Business Confidence Index in Australia has reached the maximum values ​​for the past three months. Such favorable business conditions were last observed in early 2008.

However, the excellent macroeconomic incentives were enough only to raise AUD/USD to 0.7938. But the pair quickly moved to the support area of ​​0.7910/00. On the hourly chart we see a downward dynamics, but for a deeper correction we need a breakthrough of 0.79.


Follow us on our Website, Facebook or Twitter

Real Trade Client Support
E-mail: info@realtrader.org