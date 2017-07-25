FOREX FORECAST FOR 25 JULY

EUR/USD

Euro has firmly established in the middle of the range 1.16-17. The currency is in no hurry to move from the two-year highs.



The US currency is still under the pressure across the market, it means that EUR/USD has a chance to test the upper limit of the mentioned range in the near future.



The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will hold a meeting this Wednesday. It is expected that the FED will keep the rate unchanged 1.00-1.25%.





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