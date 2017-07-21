FOREX FORECAST FOR 21 JULY

EUR/USD



After the consolidation in the Asian session, the euro is growing again. The pair has updated its two-year high at the level of 1.1670 and continues to move up.



According to Forex analysts, the regulator hinted at the forthcoming refusal of stimulus last month, so any serious attempt to weaken the currency at this stage or change its position could undermine confidence in the Central Bank.

Follow us on our Website, Facebook or Twitter

Real Trade Client Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.org