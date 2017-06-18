WEEKLY

FOREX ASTROLOGY REVIEWS

WEEK 25/2017

You never can know nothing for sure. At any moment it may turn out that you did not take into account any detail and something went wrong. This is especially true of financial markets. All what we can make - is limiting risks. Here's a review from the perspective of financial astronomy on market forex and review developments in the market recently. Unconventional look at the traditional thing. Analysis and forecast of what we can expect in the near future. (17/06/17 - 25/06/17)

FOREX ASTROLOGY REVIEW.

In our preliminary review, we wrote that the next week will be noteworthy for trends. In fact, this has happened. We passed the first phase of the trend and the market went into the phase of correction. The week can be quite difficult for trading. Because the motion of many indexes will be the nature of corrections. In fact, our forecast was valid except GBP and NZD.

What will lead to such events? We consider that the reason is a cluster of minor aspects that falls on the period (13/06/17 - 21/06/17 see the calendar of astronomical events). This is not enough for global change. But this will lead to rather strong fluctuations that we will observe as a correction on the market. It is interesting that at the end of the week Mercury passes its orbital maximum. As a rule, many currency indices form their maximum during this period of time. In wave theory, this is called the formation of the last impulse wave.