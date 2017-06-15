FOREX FORECAST FOR 15 JUNE

AUD/USD



The Australian dollar is growing due to the positive report on the labor market in Australia. The pair is trying to gain a foothold over the resistance of 0.7600. If it succeeds, we can expect the moving to the area of ​​the next local resistance of 0.7660. The last time the pair was marked at this level in early April.



NZD/USD



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand published an economic bulletin, noting weak inflationary pressures and restrained growth in consumption among households. The pair had left the area of ​​0.7300 and returned to 0.7200. The pair has been growing for the fifth consecutive week without having a convincing fundamental reason, so the correction here will be very welcome.

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