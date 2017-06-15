FOREX FORECAST FOR 15 JUNE

AUD/USD
The Australian dollar is growing due to the positive report on the labor market in Australia. The pair is trying to gain a foothold over the resistance of 0.7600. If it succeeds, we can expect the moving to the area of the next local resistance of 0.7660. The last time the pair was marked at this level in early April.
NZD/USD
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand published an economic bulletin, noting weak inflationary pressures and restrained growth in consumption among households. The pair had left the area of 0.7300 and returned to 0.7200. The pair has been growing for the fifth consecutive week without having a convincing fundamental reason, so the correction here will be very welcome.
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