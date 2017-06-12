FOREX FORECAST FOR 12 JUNE

EUR/USD



The euro is trying to return to the area above 1.1200. In the macroeconomic calendar is nothing interesting today, so the dynamics of the euro will depend on the technical factors and movements of the British currency. The nearest local support is in the area of ​​1.1150-60, followed by a significant level of 1.11. Probably it will stop the pair at least until the FOMC meeting, which will be held on Wednesday this week.



GPB/USD



The pound is trying to partially recover after the Friday catastrophe on the results of the parliamentary elections in Britain. Theresa May has lost her majority in the General Election.The pair started Monday at 1.2714 and reached a maximum of the Asian session at 1.2769.





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