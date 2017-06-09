FOREX FORECAST FOR 9 JUNE

GPB/USD



The British currency will be determined by economic dynamics and monetary policy in the long term. It is unlikely that the government will be able to cause serious damage to the economy, and the Bank of England will be forced to maintain the status quo while other central banks will raise its rates. The contrast between the policy of the Bank of England and the FED and ECB can tie the British currency to the current levels for a long time. From a technical point of view today's low of 1.2705 is not bad support, but the next support is even lower, at the March highs of 1.2615, and after it - 1.2365. The resistance level is at 1.2785, 1.2980 and 1.3050.

Follow us on our Website, Facebook or Twitter

Real Trade Client Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.org