Best Days of European stock market are over?

According to Bloomberg with it’s opinion poll of 15 investment bankers, nevertheless Euro Stoxx 600 (INDEX: EURO STOXX 600 PR Index [STOXX 600]) is showing the best rates since 2009, till the end of 2017 the European stocks will go lower the current level.

The Macron’s victory on presidential elections in France caused the peak flow of funds on the stock market. But now experts see less fillip for market growth and suppose that the future stock growth is already negotiated in the stock prices. Index Stoxx 600 has grown 9,5% since the beginning of the year, and last week it reached the peak level in last 21 months at position 395,63.

Euro Stoxx 600 (INDEX: EURO STOXX 600 PR Index [STOXX 600]) includes the stocks of the biggest European companies. According to opinion polls of 15 investment bankers it will end up 2017 at position 349,8.