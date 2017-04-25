FOREX FORECAST FOR 25 APRIL

EUR/USD

The pair maintains a neutral outlook in the short-term, however a move above the level 1.0935 may allow testing the level of 1.1000. The euro fell below the support level of 1.0820 before it quickly recover. Movement above the yesterday's high of 1.0935 seems doubtful.

GBP/USD

The pound is still overbought, but it can try testing the level of 1.2950. The pound quickly descended after reaching a high of 1.2910 yesterday. The GBP/USD should quickly recover to 1.2860.





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