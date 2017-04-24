Rebates (Cashback) program allows clients to receive some part of the spread. The bigger the trading volume, the more Rebates you can receive. Instant Rebate payouts to your trading account after the order is closed.

Trading Volume

Rebates (Cashback) Volume 0.01-0.10 lot 0.25 pips Volume 0.10-1.00 lot 0.50 pips Volume 1.00-20.00 lot 1.00 pips Volume 20.00-100.00 lot 2.00 pips





Please find all information regarding Rebates (Cashback) program here:

http://realtrade.lt/en/services/rebate-cashback/





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