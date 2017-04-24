Rebates (Cashback) program
Company News

Rebates (Cashback) program

24 April 2017, 19:24
Real Trade
Real Trade
0
152

Rebates (Cashback) program allows clients to receive some part of the spread. The bigger the trading volume, the more Rebates you can receive. Instant Rebate payouts to your trading account after the order is closed.

Trading Volume
 Rebates (Cashback)
Volume 0.01-0.10 lot 0.25 pips
Volume 0.10-1.00 lot 0.50 pips
Volume 1.00-20.00 lot 1.00 pips
Volume 20.00-100.00 lot 2.00 pips


Please find all information regarding Rebates (Cashback) program here:

http://realtrade.lt/en/services/rebate-cashback/


Follow us on Facebook or Twitter

Real Trade Client Support 
E-mail: info@realtrader.org