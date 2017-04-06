FOREX FORECAST FOR 6 APRIL

AUD/USD

The Australian dollar is falling again today. In the morning the currency lost almost 0.5% against the dollar and tested the lows of mid-March in the area of 0.7533 on China's PMI report. Indexes fell to the lowest levels since September 2016.

USD/JPY

The yen continues to grow in the whole market. Technically, the daily close below 110.50 will be the reason for moving to the area of 110.10/00, and further - in the middle of the range 109.00-108.00.

GPB/USD

Yesterday pound was quite predictable and bounced from support level of 1.2420. Today GPB/USD tested the resistance at 1.2500, but adjusted to 1.2488 area. In a short term perspective, the currency can reach 1.2600 before it turns down again.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter



Real Trade Client Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.or