EURUSD FORCAST

We are looking for EURUSD to complete a bat pattern for the next six (6) weeks.

Before end of the month, we are looking for a test at 1.09000 level before it descends for a downturn trend to test 1.04000 level.

My trend setup is to enter my first SELL order 1.09100.

If prices continuous to go up to 1.10000 level my next entry will be triggered having a double lot from the first entry.

Then if my analysis is right, the first entry will be close at a small profit while leaving the second entry to ride the downturn tend.





HAPPY TRADING EVERYONE.....





DO NOT EXPECT HIGH RETURN IN SHORT TERM!! PRESERVING CAPITAL IS THE FIRST PRIORITY....







