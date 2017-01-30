Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

30 January 2017, 15:15
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
125

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 30, 6:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.06291.06291.0631.0631.0631.0631.0631
USD/JPY114.6114.61114.61114.61114.61114.62114.62
GBP/USD1.25061.25071.25071.25081.25081.25091.251
USD/CHF1.00311.00321.00331.00331.00341.00351.0036
EUR/CHF1.06631.06651.06651.06661.06671.06671.0669
AUD/USD0.75340.75340.75340.75340.75340.75340.7535
USD/CAD1.31541.31541.31541.31551.31551.31551.3156
NZD/USD0.72430.72430.72430.72440.72440.72440.7245
EUR/GBP0.84970.84980.84980.84980.84990.84990.85
EUR/JPY121.82121.82121.83121.83121.84121.84121.85
GBP/JPY143.33143.34143.35143.36143.36143.37143.38
CHF/JPY114.22114.22114.23114.23114.23114.24114.24
GBP/CHF1.25481.25491.25491.2551.2551.25511.2552
USD/SEK8.87568.87718.87798.87878.87958.88028.8818
USD/NOK8.34778.34948.35048.35128.35218.35298.3547
EUR/AUD1.41081.41081.41091.41091.41091.4111.411
EUR/CAD1.39811.39821.39831.39831.39831.39831.3984
AUD/CAD0.99090.9910.9910.9910.99110.99110.9912
AUD/JPY86.3686.3786.3786.3886.3886.3986.4
CAD/JPY87.2487.2587.2687.2687.2787.2787.28

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.