Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

23 January 2017, 00:24
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
178

Pivot Points

Hourly

 

Last Updated: Jan 23, 1:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.06631.067961.068751.069621.070411.071281.07294
USD/JPY113.811114.133114.305114.455114.627114.777115.099
GBP/USD1.230981.233611.234781.236241.237411.238871.2415
USD/CHF0.999271.000751.001461.002231.002941.003711.00519
EUR/CHF1.071141.07161.071791.072061.072251.072521.07298
AUD/USD0.752670.753970.754530.755270.755830.756570.75787
USD/CAD1.32791.329981.331261.332061.333341.334141.33622
NZD/USD0.713860.715250.715830.716640.717220.718030.71942
EUR/GBP0.862640.863830.864540.865020.865730.866210.8674
EUR/JPY122.055122.249122.348122.443122.542122.637122.831
GBP/JPY140.983141.251141.369141.519141.637141.787142.055
CHF/JPY113.805113.996114.1114.187114.291114.378114.569
GBP/CHF1.234991.237041.237881.239091.239931.241141.24319
USD/SEK8.863778.876388.882798.888998.89548.90168.91421
USD/NOK8.359758.383848.397578.407938.421668.432028.45611
EUR/AUD1.413321.414671.415411.416021.416761.417371.41872
EUR/CAD1.421391.42311.424211.424811.425921.426521.42823
AUD/CAD1.004211.005151.005721.006091.006661.007031.00797
AUD/JPY86.22586.34186.39586.45786.51186.57386.689
CAD/JPY85.61185.76385.82885.91585.9886.06786.219
XAU/USD1197.691203.391205.351209.091211.051214.791220.49

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.