TRADING SIGNAL - MOON FX

Our automated trading system called "Moon FX", which also gives its name to our trading signal, arises from the need to find a valid operational tool that generates a steady return over time without jeopardizing the initial capital.In fact, special attention was given to money management, this aspect has enabled us to develop a stable and reliable trading strategy that generates a low Drawdown.





live signal monitoring: www.mql5.com/en/signals/247375

Good Trading to everyone!!!