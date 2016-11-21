Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

21 November 2016, 05:59
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
124

Pivot Points

Daily

 

Last Updated: Nov 21, 7:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.044991.052371.055321.059751.06271.067131.07451
USD/JPY108.225109.376110.112110.527111.263111.678112.829
GBP/USD1.209061.22251.228361.235941.24181.249381.26282
USD/CHF0.996661.002961.006341.009261.012641.015561.02186
EUR/CHF1.063241.066581.067991.069921.071331.073261.0766
AUD/USD0.71830.72710.730080.73590.738880.74470.7535
USD/CAD1.337341.344511.347031.351681.35421.358851.36602
NZD/USD0.690160.696160.698370.702160.704370.708160.71416
EUR/GBP0.83570.846670.851780.857640.862750.868610.87958
EUR/JPY115.666116.433116.898117.2117.665117.967118.734
GBP/JPY132.24134.419135.626136.598137.805138.777140.956
CHF/JPY107.95108.736109.199109.522109.985110.308111.094
GBP/CHF1.214791.231111.238691.247431.255011.263751.28007
USD/SEK9.122649.187549.221979.252449.286879.317349.38224
USD/NOK8.429878.502878.541538.575878.614538.648878.72187
EUR/AUD1.412471.425971.434331.439471.447831.452971.46647
EUR/CAD1.41061.42121.424911.43181.435511.44241.453
AUD/CAD0.966630.980260.984810.993890.998441.007521.02115
AUD/JPY79.81480.61780.94181.4281.74482.22383.026
CAD/JPY79.99680.89581.46681.79482.36582.69383.592
XAU/USD1179.461194.361200.911209.261215.811224.161239.06

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.