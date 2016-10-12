Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

12 October 2016, 23:36
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
156

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Oct 13, 12:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.089311.098671.101941.108031.11131.117391.12675
USD/JPY101.764102.663103.063103.562103.962104.461105.36
GBP/USD1.162381.190811.20131.219241.229731.247671.2761
USD/CHF0.971840.979220.983970.98660.991350.993981.00136
EUR/CHF1.085991.089671.090931.093351.094611.097031.10071
AUD/USD0.74060.748260.750960.755920.758620.763580.77124
USD/CAD1.301411.312321.319311.323231.330221.334141.34505
NZD/USD0.6890.69850.701880.7080.711380.71750.727
EUR/GBP0.879020.893640.902430.908260.917050.922880.9375
EUR/JPY111.154112.935113.652114.716115.433116.497118.278
GBP/JPY119.075122.628123.999126.181127.552129.734133.287
CHF/JPY101.979103.435104.024104.891105.48106.347107.803
GBP/CHF1.162511.182751.190361.202991.21061.223231.24347
USD/SEK8.40238.5828.69588.76178.87558.94149.1211
USD/NOK7.900088.027038.103678.153988.230628.280938.40788
EUR/AUD1.441761.454741.460211.467721.473191.48071.49368
EUR/CAD1.445671.455721.460831.465771.470881.475821.48587
AUD/CAD0.985870.992470.995910.999071.002511.005671.01227
AUD/JPY75.85977.03477.50978.20978.68479.38480.559
CAD/JPY75.88277.04977.51878.21678.68579.38380.55
XAU/USD1235.781245.641248.951255.51258.811265.361275.22

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.