CAD/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 88.68, Break Above Targets 90

Major resistance- 88.68 (200 day MA)

The pair has made a high of 88.49 at the time of writing and declined from that level. It is currently trading around 88.34.

Short term trend is slightly bearish as long as resistance 88.70 holds.

On the lower side supports is at 87.25 and break below targets 86.70 (7 day EMA)/ 86.25/85.48.

Further bullishness can be seen only above 88.68 and break above targets 90/91.78.

Stoch-Rsi- Over bought zone



It is good to buy at dips around 88.20 with SL around 87.25 for the TP of 90.





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