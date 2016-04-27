FxWirePro: South Korean Won Gains on Higher Consumer Confidence Data

USD/KRW is currently trading around 1144 levels

is currently trading around 1144 levels It made intraday high at 1147 and low at 1142 levels.

Today South Korea released consumer sentiment index with positive numbers at 101 vs 100 previous reading.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.

A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks.

Alternatively, reversal from 1152 tests key supports at 1142/1135/1126/1121/1115/1101 marks respectively.

Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and confirms bearish trend.



We prefer to take short position in USD/KRW only below 1142, stop loss 1153 and target 1126/1121 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









