US Dollar Rebounds to 94.20, Session Tops

The greenback, gauged by the US Dollar Index, is now accelerating its daily upside to the area of 94.10/20.



US Dollar retakes 94.00



The index has managed to regain the key 94.00 handle after bottoming out in the 93.90 region in early trade, although catalysts for the sudden up move remain unknown.



In the data space, the greenback found some respite after US Existing Home Sales have come in on the strong side, up to 5.3 million, or 5.1% during March.



US Dollar relevant levels



The index is gaining 0.23% at 94.23 with the next hurdle at 94.73 (20-day sma) followed by 95.21 (high Apr.14) and then 95.51 (38.2% Fibo of 98.59-93.62). On the other side, a breach of 93.62 (2016 low Apr.12) would target 93.16 (monthly low May.15 2015) en route to 92.52 (monthly low Aug.24 2015).



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)









