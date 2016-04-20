German Vice-Chancellor: It's wrong to Blame ECB for Root Cause of Eurozone Problems
German vice-chancellor and economy minister Sigmar Gabriel was on the wires via Reuters, defending ECB Chief Draghi’s and team.
Key Quotes:
It’s wrong to blame ECB for root cause of Eurozone problems
Austerity is at root cause of economic woes
ECB is simply reacting to consequences of austerity
Draghi is not the problem
Only the ECB is responding to weak EZ growth
Outsourcing of political problem to ECB has reached a limit
Need increased investment across Europe to support growth
Printing money is not a sustainable economic policy
Not calling on the ECB to act, rather that govts must agree programme to promote growth
Low oil price proving positive for Germany, but a problem for some EMs
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