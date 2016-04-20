German Vice-Chancellor: It's wrong to Blame ECB for Root Cause of Eurozone Problems

German vice-chancellor and economy minister Sigmar Gabriel was on the wires via Reuters, defending ECB Chief Draghi’s and team.



Key Quotes:



It’s wrong to blame ECB for root cause of Eurozone problems



Austerity is at root cause of economic woes



ECB is simply reacting to consequences of austerity

Draghi is not the problem



Only the ECB is responding to weak EZ growth



Outsourcing of political problem to ECB has reached a limit



Need increased investment across Europe to support growth



Printing money is not a sustainable economic policy



Not calling on the ECB to act, rather that govts must agree programme to promote growth



Low oil price proving positive for Germany, but a problem for some EMs



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