Oil Steadies Ahead of Producers Meeting
Crude Oil

Oil Steadies Ahead of Producers Meeting

15 April 2016, 08:48
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Oil Steadies Ahead of Producers Meeting

Oil prices at both sides of the Atlantic were trading steady as investors turned cautious ahead of OPEC and non-OPEC meeting planned over the weekend.

At the time of writing, Brent was up 13 cents at $44/barrel. WTI was up 16 cents at $41.66/barrel.

Oil producers lead by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia plan to meet in Qatar on Sunday to discuss and possibly sign a production freeze accord, which analysts say is unlikely to cure the excess supply problem since markets would still remain oversupplied by almost 2 million barrels per day.

Consequently, traders are reluctant to take big bets on oil ahead of the producers’ meeting.


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#Oil steadies, ahead of producers meeting