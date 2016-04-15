Oil Steadies Ahead of Producers Meeting

Oil prices at both sides of the Atlantic were trading steady as investors turned cautious ahead of OPEC and non-OPEC meeting planned over the weekend.



At the time of writing, Brent was up 13 cents at $44/barrel. WTI was up 16 cents at $41.66/barrel.



Oil producers lead by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia plan to meet in Qatar on Sunday to discuss and possibly sign a production freeze accord, which analysts say is unlikely to cure the excess supply problem since markets would still remain oversupplied by almost 2 million barrels per day.



Consequently, traders are reluctant to take big bets on oil ahead of the producers’ meeting.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

