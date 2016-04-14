FxWirePro: Go Long on AUD/NZD Above 1.1123 With Stop Loss at 1.1060 and Target at 1.1357

AUD/NZD is trading around 1.1145 marks.

is trading around 1.1145 marks. Pair made intraday high at 1.1151 and low at 1.1052 marks.

Aussie gains sharply after better than expected Australia’s employment data.

gains sharply after better than expected Australia’s employment data. A net 26,100 jobs were added to the economy in March, the biggest rise in 2016 and stronger than the market forecast of 18,000.

In addition, the unemployment rate falls from 5.8% in February to 5.7% last month, the lowest since October 2013.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 1.1062 marks.

A daily close below 1.1062 will take the parity down towards 1.1016/ 1.0934 marks.

On the other side, a sustained close above key resistance at 1.1123 will drag the parity up towards 1.1298/1.1352/1.1590 marks.



We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD only above 1.1123, stop loss 1.1062 and target 1.1298/1.1357 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









