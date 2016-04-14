FxWirePro: Go Long on AUD/NZD Above 1.1123 With Stop Loss at 1.1060 and Target at 1.1357
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: Go Long on AUD/NZD Above 1.1123 With Stop Loss at 1.1060 and Target at 1.1357

14 April 2016, 06:22
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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FxWirePro: Go Long on AUD/NZD Above 1.1123 With Stop Loss at 1.1060 and Target at 1.1357

  • AUD/NZD is trading around 1.1145 marks. 
  • Pair made intraday high at 1.1151 and low at 1.1052 marks. 
  • Aussie gains sharply after better than expected Australia’s employment data. 
  • A net 26,100 jobs were added to the economy in March, the biggest rise in 2016 and stronger than the market forecast of 18,000. 
  • In addition, the unemployment rate falls from 5.8% in February to 5.7% last month, the lowest since October 2013.
  • Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 1.1062 marks. 
  • A daily close below 1.1062 will take the parity down towards 1.1016/ 1.0934 marks. 
  • On the other side, a sustained close above key resistance at 1.1123 will drag the parity up towards 1.1298/1.1352/1.1590 marks.

We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD only above 1.1123, stop loss 1.1062 and target 1.1298/1.1357 levels.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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