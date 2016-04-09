what are the prospects for oil???



With two months of the year before the accident down the accusations, PetroChina, now fluctuate less than $ 40 shocked the international list, but the scene is facing a new actor, Iran. Now, all eyes are on April 17 in Doha (Qatar) summit, but the long-awaited agreement to freeze production of crude oil seems to Saudi Arabia after the decision not to attend the summit, lopsided.



Then, the scene re complex, making the task of economists to predict a more difficult area.



On the one hand, there are like Robert Ryan, financial reporting BCA Research Goods and Energy Strategy, headquartered in Canada, who believe that in the next few years in short-term fluctuations in 2017 between $ 40 to $ 60 cover charge oil experts should be moved range. On the other side there are black bears, including Gary Shilling, Wall Street economists later his prediction from the packaging, it was concerned that prices until the $ 10-20 threshold.