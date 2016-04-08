Canada is Expected to Have Grown 10k Jobs in March - BBH

Research Team at BBH, suggests that the Canadian dollar’s advance has cut this week’s decline in half and today’s employment data will likely determine how it finishes the week.



Key Quotes



“Canada is expected to have grown 10k jobs in March but recall that it lost 51.8k full-time positions in February. Separately, housing starts are expected to slow from the 212.6k pace seen in February. The Bank of Canada meets next week, but policy is on hold. Initial support for the greenback is seen near CAD1.3020 and resistance near CAD1.3120.”





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