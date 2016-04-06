FOMC Minutes in the Limelight Today – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank, suggests that this afternoon, the minutes from the 15-16 March FOMC meeting are due for release.



Key Quotes



“As Fed communication after the meeting has been extensive, we do not expect any significant news, especially not since Fed chair Yellen has already set the stage with her recent speech where she repeated the concerned message from the FOMC meeting. Yellen definitely put more weight on the downside than on the upside risks to the US economy.



In Germany, we expect industrial production data for February to show that production declined 2.0% m/m in February following the extraordinarily large increase of 3.3% m/m in January.”





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