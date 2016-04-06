FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support Around 15500, Good to Buy at Dips
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support Around 15500, Good to Buy at Dips

6 April 2016, 06:39
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
104

FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support Around 15500, Good to Buy at Dips

  • Major Support - 15500 
  • The index has made a low of 15533 and started to recover from that level. It  is currently  trading around 15812.Intra day trend is slighty bullish as long as support 15500 holds . 
  • Any break below 15500 confirms minor weakness and decline till 15000/14750 is possible in short term.On the higher side minor resistance is around 15910 and break above targets 16300/16500. 
  • The index major resistance is around 16450 and break above targets 16800/17000/17300. 
  • Short term bearish invalidation only above 17300.

 It is good to buy at dips around 15700 with SL around 15500 for the TP of 16000/16300

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com


#Fxwirepro, Nikkei225, Faces Strong Support, Good to Buy at Dips, Around 15500