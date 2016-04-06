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FXWIREPRO: Japanese Yen Erases Previous Gain Against US Dollar,Intraday Bias Remains Neutral
- USD/JPY is currently trading around 110.48 marks.
- It made intraday high at 110.56 and low at 110.23 levels.
- Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.
- Pair slips below 110.00 marks for the first time since October 2014 on the back of global uncertainties and increased demand as safe-haven asset.
- A daily close below 109.94 will take the parity down towards 109.62, 108.36 and 107.43 levels.
- On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 111.23, 112.60, 113.43, 113.98 and 114.28 marks.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com