FXWIREPRO: Japanese Yen Erases Previous Gain Against US Dollar,Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

USD/JPY is currently trading around 110.48 marks.

is currently trading around 110.48 marks. It made intraday high at 110.56 and low at 110.23 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.

Pair slips below 110.00 marks for the first time since October 2014 on the back of global uncertainties and increased demand as safe-haven asset.

A daily close below 109.94 will take the parity down towards 109.62, 108.36 and 107.43 levels.

On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 111.23, 112.60, 113.43, 113.98 and 114.28 marks.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com





