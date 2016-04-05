GBP/JPY Trims Losses and Regains 157 on UK PMI

The bulls were rescued by the rebound in the UK’s services sector activity report, allowing a minor recovery in the pound against the European currency.



GBP/JPY bounces-off five-month lows



The GBP/JPY pair trades -0.91% lower at 157.34, retreating from five-month lows reached at 156.81 pre-UK data release. The GBP/JPY cross found some respite from a better print of the UK services PMI and hence, aided the recovery in the prices from fresh multi-month troughs.



The overall bearish sentiment seen around GBP/JPY can be attributed mainly to the rising demand for the safe-haven yen as risk-off sentiment prevailed at full steam in the European markets.



Markets now look forward to the US session, with a string of US macro news on the cards, while the sentiment on the equities will be closely monitored.



GBP/JPY Levels to consider



The pair has an immediate resistance at 158.27 (1h 20-SMA) and from there to 158.76/79 (1h 50-SMA/ daily pivot). On the flip side, support is seen at 156.81 (daily low) below which it could extend losses to towards 156 (two-month low).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

