GBPJPY and new Elliot waves for the long run

We have been witnessing serious Elliot waves going on GBPJPY on the downward trend, and a complete full cycle of 1,2,3,4,5 waves and A,B,C corrective waves has been formed. And now we are at the start of a new cycle in the upward trend starting with a big first wave on Daily time frame, and a fractional 1,2,3,4,5 waves on 4 hours time frame (as shown in figure) .





What is the most probable scenario ?

4hour time frame

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