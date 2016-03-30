FXWIREPRO: Gold Rebounds from the One-Month Low After Dovish Speech by Fed Chair Yellen
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: Gold Rebounds from the One-Month Low After Dovish Speech by Fed Chair Yellen

30 March 2016, 06:19
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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FXWIREPRO: Gold Rebounds from the One-Month Low After Dovish Speech by Fed Chair Yellen

  • XAU/USD is currently trading around $1235 mark. 
  • It made intraday high at $1242 and low at $1236 levels. 
  • Yellen kept her cautious approach regarding the monetary tightening pace, despite a faster-than-expected rise in certain inflation indices closely monitored by the Fed, while the labour market continued to show strengthening signs. 
  • Gold futures spiked 1.27% to $1,235.60 an ounce, extending the rebound from the one-month low of $1,208.00 touched on March 28, 2016. 
  • Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds initial support at $1215 marks. 
  • A daily close above $1242 is necessary to turn the bias bullish again. 
  • On the top side, key resistances are seen around $1242, $1247 and $1252 levels.
  • Alternatively, a sustained break below $1215 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1202, $1195 and $1190 marks. 
  • Later today U.S. will release ADP job data. This will provide further direction to the parity.

We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD around $1235, stop loss $1227 and target $1242/ $1247 marks.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#Fxwirepro, Gold Rebounds from the One-Month Low, After Dovish Speech by fED Chair Yellen