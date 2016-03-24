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ECB Bulletin Downplays Importance of Core Inflation Measure
The European Central Bank (ECB) monthly bulletin releases today showed the bank feels Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) ex-energy or core HICP is not an ‘ideal’ measure of underlying inflation.
Key points
Can extend medium-term inflation horizon
Medium-term horizon cannot be extended indefinitely
Economic recovery is projected to strengthen but global developments are weighing on the short-term outlook
Export orders and sentiment indicators point to subdued global trade developments in the near term
Consolidation efforts are needed to set public debt ratios firmly on a downward path
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)