ECB Bulletin Downplays Importance of Core Inflation Measure

The European Central Bank (ECB) monthly bulletin releases today showed the bank feels Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) ex-energy or core HICP is not an ‘ideal’ measure of underlying inflation.



Key points



Can extend medium-term inflation horizon



Medium-term horizon cannot be extended indefinitely



Economic recovery is projected to strengthen but global developments are weighing on the short-term outlook



Export orders and sentiment indicators point to subdued global trade developments in the near term



Consolidation efforts are needed to set public debt ratios firmly on a downward path





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

