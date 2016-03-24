ECB Bulletin Downplays Importance of Core Inflation Measure
Analytics & Forecasts

ECB Bulletin Downplays Importance of Core Inflation Measure

24 March 2016, 10:29
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
91

ECB Bulletin Downplays Importance of Core Inflation Measure

The European Central Bank (ECB) monthly bulletin releases today showed the bank feels Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) ex-energy or core HICP is not an ‘ideal’ measure of underlying inflation.

Key points

Can extend medium-term inflation horizon

Medium-term horizon cannot be extended indefinitely

Economic recovery is projected to strengthen but global developments are weighing on the short-term outlook

Export orders and sentiment indicators point to subdued global trade developments in the near term

Consolidation efforts are needed to set public debt ratios firmly on a downward path

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#downplays, ECB bulletin, importance of core inflation, measure