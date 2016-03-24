FXWIREPRO: Gold Falls to 4 -Week Low on the Back of Hawkish Comments from Federal Reserve



XAU/USD is currently trading around $1217 mark.

is currently trading around $1217 mark. It made intraday high at $1223 and low at $1214 levels.

A series of comments from Fed officials urging for another increase in interest rates has caused a confidence recovery among investors.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment

Current rebound from $1260 will take the parity down towards key support levels at $1212/$1208/$1202 marks respectively.

A daily close above $1228 will turn the bias slightly bullish and take the parity towards key resistances around $1232, $1247 and $1252 levels.



We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD around $1216, stop loss $1210 and target $1228/$1232 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

