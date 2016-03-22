FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Attempting Gains Above 126 Handle, Awaits German Ifo Data

EUR/JPY is attempting to break above strong trendline resistance at 126.20.

is attempting to break above strong trendline resistance at 126.20. The pair has broken above 38.2% Fib of 132.28 to 122.05 fall at 125.96 and has reclaimed the 126 handle.

Markets focus on Euro area flash manufacturing PMIs and German Ifo sentiment due ahead for further direction in the pair.

Resistances on the upside are seen at 126.45 (Mar 16th high), 126.62 (Mar 17th high) and 126.70 (Mar 15th highs).

On the flipside, supports are located at 125.26 (Mar 18th lows), 125.21 (Mar 21st lows) and 124.77 (trendline).





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

