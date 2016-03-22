FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Attempting Gains Above 126 Handle, Awaits German Ifo Data
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Attempting Gains Above 126 Handle, Awaits German Ifo Data

22 March 2016, 08:36
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Attempting Gains Above 126 Handle, Awaits German Ifo Data

  • EUR/JPY is attempting to break above strong trendline resistance at 126.20. 
  • The pair has broken above 38.2% Fib of 132.28 to 122.05 fall at 125.96 and has reclaimed the 126 handle. 
  • Markets focus on Euro area flash manufacturing PMIs and German Ifo sentiment due ahead for further direction in the pair. 
  • Resistances on the upside are seen at 126.45 (Mar 16th high), 126.62 (Mar 17th high) and 126.70 (Mar 15th highs). 
  • On the flipside, supports are located at 125.26 (Mar 18th lows), 125.21 (Mar 21st lows) and 124.77 (trendline). 


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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