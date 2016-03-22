FXWIREPRO: Malaysian Ringgit Continues to Add Strength Against US Dollar, Intraday Bias Remains Bearish



Pair is currently trading around 4.0200.

It made intraday high at 4.0610 and low at 4.0220 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 4.0933.

A sustained break above key resistance will drag the parity towards 4.1501/4.1786 marks.

Alternatively, a sustained break below key support will drag the parity down around 4.0086 (August 2015 low)/ 3.9916/ 3.9553 levels.



We prefer to take short position in USD/MYR around 4.0275, stop loss 4.0350 and target 4.0086/3.9916 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

