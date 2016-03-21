UK House Prices Climb For Third Month: Rightmove

The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom increased for the third straight month in March, the latest survey from Rightmove revealed on Monday.



House prices in England and Wales climbed 1.3 percent month-over-month in March. This follows a 2.9 percent hike in the previous month.



The average selling price passed GBP 300,000 for the first time, as demand rose and supply remained tight, the agency said.



On an annual basis, house prices grew at a faster pace of 7.6 percent in March, following a 7.3 percent spike in the preceding month.



"We've seen a definite surge in house prices at the start of 2016 which is partly expected with the increased demand at this time of year, but has been exacerbated by investors and second-home buyers rushing to complete their property purchases before the additional 3 per cent stamp duty charge takes effect on 1st April," Kevin Shaw, national sales director at lettings agents Leaders said.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

