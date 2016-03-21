FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Major Resistance Around 17000, Good to Buy at Dips
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Major Resistance Around 17000, Good to Buy at Dips

21 March 2016, 05:34
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Major Resistance Around 17000, Good to Buy at Dips

  • Major resistance - 17000 
  • The index has slightly recovered after making a low of 16569. It is currently  trading around 16664.Short term trend is bullish as long as support 16500 holds. 
  • On the higher side the index is facing major resistance around 17000 any break above 17300 will take the index to next level till 17300/17520. 
  • The index major support is around 16450 and break below targets 16000/15500. 
  • Short term bullish invalidation only below 15500.


It is good to buy at dips around 16650 with SL around 16420 for the TP of 17000/17300

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#Fxwirepro, Nikkei225, Good to Buy at Dips, Faces Major, Resistance Around 17000