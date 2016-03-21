FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Major Resistance Around 17000, Good to Buy at Dips

Major resistance - 17000

The index has slightly recovered after making a low of 16569. It is currently trading around 16664.Short term trend is bullish as long as support 16500 holds.

On the higher side the index is facing major resistance around 17000 any break above 17300 will take the index to next level till 17300/17520.

The index major support is around 16450 and break below targets 16000/15500.

Short term bullish invalidation only below 15500.



It is good to buy at dips around 16650 with SL around 16420 for the TP of 17000/17300



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

