Eurozone Jobless Rate Lowest Since Mid-2011

01 Maret 2016 5:22 PMThe euro area unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since mid-2011 in January, data fromshowed Tuesday.The jobless rate came in at 10.3 percent in January, down from 10.4 percent in December. This was the lowest since August 2011. It was expected to remain at 10.4 percent.The number of unemployed persons decreased by 105,000 from prior month to 16.647 million. Compared to prior year, unemployment fell 1.445 million.The youth unemployment rate slid marginally to 22 percent from 22.1 percent in December.

The EU28 unemployment rate dropped to 8.9 percent in January from 9 percent in December.

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