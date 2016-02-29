Trader Daily Market Update

Risk-off sentiment to start off the week saw Asian stock markets tumbling, with the Shanghai index falling by 4.2% and Shenzhen dropping by 5.9%, while safe-haven bids gained with USDJPY falling by 1% and gold gaining 0.8% at the time of writing. The New Zealand Dollar meanwhile opened with a gap down this morning versus the USD, as business confidence figures released over the weekend fell to their lowest level since September of last year, though the pair has retraced some of its losses and is currently trading around the 0.66 level. The economic calendar starts off slow this week, with inflation data out of Europe which is forecasted to show the headline figure unchanged year-over-year, while core inflation having fallen to 0.9% vs last month’s 1% year-over-year. Next, the US is scheduled to release Chicago PMI and pending home sales figures. A slew of tier-one economic data will be released overnight during the Asian session including building approvals out of Australia, and both manufacturing and non-manufacturing data out of China. Last but not least, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its interest decision, which is widely expected to be held at 2%, while the rate statement is anticipated to be on the dovish side.