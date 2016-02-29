|29 February 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am
Trader Daily Market Update
|Major Calendar News
|Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
|Key Support/Resistance Levels
|Latest News
Risk-off sentiment to start off the week saw Asian stock markets tumbling, with the Shanghai index falling by 4.2% and Shenzhen dropping by 5.9%, while safe-haven bids gained with USDJPY falling by 1% and gold gaining 0.8% at the time of writing. The New Zealand Dollar meanwhile opened with a gap down this morning versus the USD, as business confidence figures released over the weekend fell to their lowest level since September of last year, though the pair has retraced some of its losses and is currently trading around the 0.66 level.
The economic calendar starts off slow this week, with inflation data out of Europe which is forecasted to show the headline figure unchanged year-over-year, while core inflation having fallen to 0.9% vs last month’s 1% year-over-year. Next, the US is scheduled to release Chicago PMI and pending home sales figures. A slew of tier-one economic data will be released overnight during the Asian session including building approvals out of Australia, and both manufacturing and non-manufacturing data out of China. Last but not least, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its interest decision, which is widely expected to be held at 2%, while the rate statement is anticipated to be on the dovish side.
|Daily Technical Analysis
|Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
|Daily Forecasts
*spot prices as of 07:00GMT
Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors.
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