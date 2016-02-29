Trader Daily Market Update
Analytics & Forecasts

Trader Daily Market Update

29 February 2016, 12:13
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
127
29 February 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am

Trader Daily Market Update

  
Major Calendar News
Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
07:00German Retail Sales m/mEURMed.-0.2%0.3%Positive
09:30Net Lending to Individuals m/mGBPMed.4.4B5.2BNeutral
10:00CPI Flash Estimate y/yEURMed.0.3%0.0%Negative
10:00Core CPI Flash Estimate y/yEURMed.1.0%0.9%Negative
13:30Current AccountCADMed.-16.2B-16.8BNegative
13:30RMPI m/mCADMed.-5.0%-3.2%Negative
14:45Chicago PMIUSDMed.55.652.1Neutral
15:00Pending Home Sales m/mUSDMed.0.1%0.6%Negative
00:30 (01/03)Building ApprovalsAUDHigh9.2%-2.9%Neutral
01:00 (01/03)Chinese Manufacturing PMIAUDHigh49.449.4Neutral
01:00 (01/03)Chinese Non-Manufacturing PMIAUDMed.53.5-Neutral
01:45 (01/03)Caixin Chinese Manufacturing PMIAUDHigh48.448.4Neutral
03:30 (01/03)Cash RateAUDHigh2.0%2.0%Neutral
03:30 (01/03)RBA StatementAUDHigh--Dovish
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
Key Support/Resistance Levels
H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.11261.10291.09701.08731.0813
GBPUSD1.41081.39871.39201.37991.3732
USDJPY114.94114.47113.50112.93112.08
AUDUSD0.73030.72130.71650.70740.7026
USDCAD1.35861.35481.35261.34891.3468
Latest News

Risk-off sentiment to start off the week saw Asian stock markets tumbling, with the Shanghai index falling by 4.2% and Shenzhen dropping by 5.9%, while safe-haven bids gained with USDJPY falling by 1% and gold gaining 0.8% at the time of writing. The New Zealand Dollar meanwhile opened with a gap down this morning versus the USD, as business confidence figures released over the weekend fell to their lowest level since September of last year, though the pair has retraced some of its losses and is currently trading around the 0.66 level.

The economic calendar starts off slow this week, with inflation data out of Europe which is forecasted to show the headline figure unchanged year-over-year, while core inflation having fallen to 0.9% vs last month’s 1% year-over-year. Next, the US is scheduled to release Chicago PMI and pending home sales figures. A slew of tier-one economic data will be released overnight during the Asian session including building approvals out of Australia, and both manufacturing and non-manufacturing data out of China. Last but not least, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its interest decision, which is widely expected to be held at 2%, while the rate statement is anticipated to be on the dovish side.

Daily Technical Analysis
 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDSELLSELLSELL1.087595 Pips
GBPUSDSELLSELLSELL1.3800150 Pips
USDJPYNEUTRALSELLBUY112.15134 Pips
AUDUSDSELLSIDEWAYSSELL0.708088 Pips
USDCADSELLSELLSELL1.3485136 Pips
Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
 Daily Forecasts
 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.093329/02/20161.09701.091.08
GBPUSD1.387529/02/20161.38001.391.40
USDJPY113.1129/02/2016112.10113114
AUDUSD0.713829/02/20160.70750.700.69
USDCAD1.352629/02/20161.34851.361.36

*spot prices as of 07:00GMT

Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors. 