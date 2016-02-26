Trader Daily Market Update
Analytics & Forecasts

Trader Daily Market Update

26 February 2016, 09:29
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
169
26 February 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am

Trader Daily Market Update

  
Major Calendar News
Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
08:00Spanish Flash CPI y/yEURMed.-0.3%-0.5%Negative
All DayG20 Meetings-High---
13:30Preliminary GDP q/qUSDHigh0.7%0.4%Positive
13:30Core PCE Price Index m/mUSDMed.0.0%0.1%Negative
13:30Goods Trade BalanceUSDMed.-61.5B-61.1BNeutral
13:30Personal SpendingUSDMed.0.0%0.3%Negative
15:00Revised UoM Consumer SentimentUSDMed.90.791.1Negative
15:15FOMC Member Powell SpeechUSDMed.--Neutral
18:30FOMC Member Brainard SpeechUSDMed.--Dovish
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
Key Support/Resistance Levels
H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.10831.10531.10201.09901.0956
GBPUSD1.40491.40081.39541.39101.3856
USDJPY113.93113.54112.75112.36111.57
AUDUSD0.72970.72660.72110.71800.7124
USDCAD1.38161.36781.35971.34601.3378
Latest News

Inflation in Japan remained unchanged year-over-year, and far below the Bank of Japan’s 2% target, spurring immediate rumours for the need of further easing from the BOJ – though this was quickly refuted by BOJ’s Kuroda by stating “no plan to push rates further negative”. USDJPY initially fell on the news, though has retraced most of the losses and is currently trading only slightly lower. Oil finished the day higher yesterday, after spending most of the day in negative territory, after OPEC members and Russia confirmed a meeting in March regarding the capping of production at January levels. This headline news caused USDCAD to drop 1.45% from its highs, and more than 8% from its late January highs of 1.46.

G-20 meetings have gotten underway today in Shanghai where finance ministers will be discussing ideas on how to boost economic growth. Meanwhile, the US will once again take centre stage when it publishes its fourth quarter preliminary GDP figure this afternoon. The anticipation is for the US economy to have grown at a meagre 0.4%, down from the initial 0.7% reported last month. In addition to the GDP data, investors will also be watching PCE figures, the FED’s preferred measure of inflation, as well as personal spending and personal income – all of which are forecasted to have grown month-on-month. Finally, consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan is expected to have grown slightly to 91.1 vs 90.7 last month, despite consumer confidence plunging earlier this week. Lastly, several FED members, including Jerome Powell (neutral) and Lael Brainard (dove) will be speaking later this evening.

Daily Technical Analysis
 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDBUYSIDEWAYSBUY1.110589 Pips
GBPUSDNEUTRALSELLBUY1.3865 - 1.4055149 Pips
USDJPYNEUTRALSELLBUY111.45 - 113.90126 Pips
AUDUSDBUYBUYBUY0.728083 Pips
USDCADNEUTRALSELLOVERSOLD1.3375 - 1.3680145 Pips
Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
Daily Forecasts
 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.106026/02/20161.10851.101.09
GBPUSD1.400326/02/20161.40501.411.42
USDJPY112.8326/02/2016113.55113115
AUDUSD0.723926/02/20160.71800.700.69
USDCAD1.352626/02/20161.34601.371.40

*spot prices as of 07:00GMT

Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors. 