Forecast USDCAD 24/2/2016
Analytics & Forecasts

Forecast USDCAD 24/2/2016

24 February 2016, 11:12
Fered Jason
Fered Jason
0
109
On the H4 chart, the price is moving inside a bearish channel. Breaking the trend line brings the expectation to have a rise.
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