Markets are cautious ahead of another key Non-farm Payrolls

The downward pressure on the dollar may have taken a pause for breath in the overnight trading, but this is more to do with the upcoming Non-farm Payrolls report than any sense that the dollar bulls are going to fight back. The shift in sentiment away from the dollar has been remarkable and it will be interesting to see if today’s Non-farm Payrolls report can do anything to reverse the move. The report announced at 1330GMT is calling for 190,000 jobs, an estimate that interestingly has not budged even in.....