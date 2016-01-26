Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

26 January 2016, 11:34
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
135

Pivot Points - Daily


    Last Updated: Jan 26, 1:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.068051.075451.080131.082851.087531.090251.09765
USD/JPY117.059117.743118.009118.427118.693119.111119.795
GBP/USD1.408711.417321.421011.425931.429621.434541.44315
USD/CHF1.005251.009561.011061.013871.015371.018181.02249
EUR/CHF1.086741.092351.095361.097961.100971.103571.10918
AUD/USD0.681320.689530.692420.697740.700630.705950.71416
USD/CAD1.39031.40691.417881.42351.434481.44011.4567
NZD/USD0.630990.639310.64210.647630.650420.655950.66427
EUR/GBP0.746270.752820.757030.759370.763580.765920.77247
EUR/JPY126.842127.533127.917128.224128.608128.915129.606
GBP/JPY165.55167.244167.886168.938169.58170.632172.326
CHF/JPY115.678116.263116.517116.848117.102117.433118.018
GBP/CHF1.425911.435671.439251.445431.449011.455191.46495
USD/SEK8.445458.50518.533218.564758.592868.62448.68405
USD/NOK8.579588.664288.705268.748988.789968.833688.91838
EUR/AUD1.504051.528431.544051.552811.568431.577191.60157
EUR/CAD1.489621.51571.532971.541781.559051.567861.59394
AUD/CAD0.979970.98590.989730.991830.995660.997761.00369
AUD/JPY80.08481.36581.80882.64683.08983.92785.208
CAD/JPY80.47881.83882.29683.19883.65684.55885.918

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.