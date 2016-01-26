Pivot Points _ Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points _ Hourly

26 January 2016, 11:33
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
140

Pivot Points _ Hourly



Last Updated: Jan 26, 1:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.080091.082091.082871.084091.084871.086091.08809
USD/JPY117.722117.937118.079118.152118.294118.367118.582
GBP/USD1.413041.41671.418851.420361.422511.424021.42768
USD/CHF1.010031.01241.013791.014771.016161.017141.01951
EUR/CHF1.09771.098911.099561.100121.100771.101331.10254
AUD/USD0.69240.694210.695370.696020.697180.697830.69964
USD/CAD1.419851.423611.424871.427371.428631.431131.43489
NZD/USD0.64280.643920.644660.645040.645780.646160.64728
EUR/GBP0.75810.76070.761590.76330.764190.76590.7685
EUR/JPY127.635127.856127.989128.077128.21128.298128.519
GBP/JPY166.528167.168167.585167.808168.225168.448169.088
CHF/JPY115.901116.14116.286116.379116.525116.618116.857
GBP/CHF1.430061.435611.439151.441161.44471.446711.45226
USD/SEK8.529538.543938.550248.558338.564648.572738.58713
USD/NOK8.72968.74828.757358.76688.775958.78548.804
EUR/AUD1.546251.551811.55371.557371.559261.562931.56849
EUR/CAD1.535031.541351.543471.547671.549791.553991.56031
AUD/CAD0.990190.991850.992640.993510.99430.995170.99683
AUD/JPY81.58681.91782.13382.24882.46482.57982.91
CAD/JPY82.04482.40382.64182.7628383.12183.48

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.