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Pivot Points - Hourly
Last Updated: Jan 22, 10:00 am +03:00
|Symbol
|S3
|S2
|S1
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|EUR/USD
|1.08042
|1.08187
|1.08249
|1.08332
|1.08394
|1.08477
|1.08622
|USD/JPY
|117.673
|117.858
|117.965
|118.043
|118.15
|118.228
|118.413
|GBP/USD
|1.41843
|1.42071
|1.42201
|1.42299
|1.42429
|1.42527
|1.42755
|USD/CHF
|1.00689
|1.00787
|1.0084
|1.00885
|1.00938
|1.00983
|1.01081
|EUR/CHF
|1.09113
|1.09204
|1.09251
|1.09295
|1.09342
|1.09386
|1.09477
|AUD/USD
|0.69886
|0.70069
|0.70159
|0.70252
|0.70342
|0.70435
|0.70618
|USD/CAD
|1.42017
|1.42251
|1.42365
|1.42485
|1.42599
|1.42719
|1.42953
|NZD/USD
|0.65122
|0.65272
|0.65344
|0.65422
|0.65494
|0.65572
|0.65722
|EUR/GBP
|0.75878
|0.75999
|0.76044
|0.7612
|0.76165
|0.76241
|0.76362
|EUR/JPY
|127.648
|127.774
|127.834
|127.9
|127.96
|128.026
|128.152
|GBP/JPY
|167.234
|167.614
|167.839
|167.994
|168.219
|168.374
|168.754
|CHF/JPY
|116.704
|116.853
|116.928
|117.002
|117.077
|117.151
|117.3
|GBP/CHF
|1.42987
|1.43264
|1.4344
|1.43541
|1.43717
|1.43818
|1.44095
|USD/SEK
|8.54927
|8.55787
|8.56173
|8.56647
|8.57033
|8.57507
|8.58367
|USD/NOK
|8.73607
|8.75707
|8.76663
|8.77807
|8.78763
|8.79907
|8.82007
|EUR/AUD
|1.53129
|1.53657
|1.53905
|1.54185
|1.54433
|1.54713
|1.55241
|EUR/CAD
|1.53591
|1.53986
|1.54157
|1.54381
|1.54552
|1.54776
|1.55171
|AUD/CAD
|0.99811
|0.99958
|1.00029
|1.00105
|1.00176
|1.00252
|1.00399
|AUD/JPY
|82.337
|82.633
|82.791
|82.929
|83.087
|83.225
|83.521
|CAD/JPY
|82.368
|82.594
|82.724
|82.82
|82.95
|83.046
|83.272
Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.
- Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
- The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.