Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

22 January 2016, 08:02
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Hourly



Last Updated: Jan 22, 10:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.080421.081871.082491.083321.083941.084771.08622
USD/JPY117.673117.858117.965118.043118.15118.228118.413
GBP/USD1.418431.420711.422011.422991.424291.425271.42755
USD/CHF1.006891.007871.00841.008851.009381.009831.01081
EUR/CHF1.091131.092041.092511.092951.093421.093861.09477
AUD/USD0.698860.700690.701590.702520.703420.704350.70618
USD/CAD1.420171.422511.423651.424851.425991.427191.42953
NZD/USD0.651220.652720.653440.654220.654940.655720.65722
EUR/GBP0.758780.759990.760440.76120.761650.762410.76362
EUR/JPY127.648127.774127.834127.9127.96128.026128.152
GBP/JPY167.234167.614167.839167.994168.219168.374168.754
CHF/JPY116.704116.853116.928117.002117.077117.151117.3
GBP/CHF1.429871.432641.43441.435411.437171.438181.44095
USD/SEK8.549278.557878.561738.566478.570338.575078.58367
USD/NOK8.736078.757078.766638.778078.787638.799078.82007
EUR/AUD1.531291.536571.539051.541851.544331.547131.55241
EUR/CAD1.535911.539861.541571.543811.545521.547761.55171
AUD/CAD0.998110.999581.000291.001051.001761.002521.00399
AUD/JPY82.33782.63382.79182.92983.08783.22583.521
CAD/JPY82.36882.59482.72482.8282.9583.04683.272

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.