The results of the ECB meeting and the most prominent was announced by Mario Draghi

In the first meeting of the European Central Bank for this year it proved Mario Draghi interest rates at 0.05%. Pair the euro against the US dollar lost about 150 points during Mario Draghi permit to test the 1.0776 area, no doubt today that the high volatility caused by the permit.

Here the most important statement in the ECB meeting and told Mario Draghi

Install the reference interest rate at 0.05%

Install borrowing interest rates at 0.30%

Install deposit interest rates at -0.3%

Interest rates will remain at the same level or less for some time

That measures taken are bearing fruit. Positive developments in the economic and credit improvement

Decisions were well suited to the economy in the last December meeting

The December decisions Add a lot of liquidity in the market and strengthened the trend forward

European Central Bank cites the volatility in commodity markets, has increased the risk of once again landing

Monetary policy will need to reconsider its March meeting, that monetary policy is a potential for change

Polls point to continued growth in the fourth quarter

The European Central Bank expects the economy to recover and move forward. Domestic demand will benefit from the current policy

Low oil prices to support consumption and investment

Still significant risks to growth rates

Inflation in December, reflecting the decline in oil prices limit

Inflation has seen very low levels, even negative; inflation could rise in 2016

The European Central Bank's policy has improved borrowing conditions

Structural reforms are needed to help recovery in the region

Fiscal policy should be appropriate for growth

The European Central Bank has the strength, determination and a willingness to work. The European Central Bank did not want to discuss the tools today

There are no barriers to use all available tools

The current recovery must be supported by structural reforms

The European Central Bank measures "highly effective"

December was "very effective" measures. There is no limit in Astkhadem any tool through the states

European Central Bank Akiev tools with changing global conditions

The European Central Bank will use all the tools that can be used

Oil prices have fallen by 40% since our decision in December. Circumstances have changed since the decision in December

The European Central Bank monitors, financial markets and the financial sector to follow monetary policy

The European Central Bank is watching carefully the Chinese economy. We see a gradual slowdown of growth in China

Actions taken in Europe have made the best banks Health