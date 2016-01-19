Pivot Points - Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points - Weekly

19 January 2016, 09:06
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points _ WEEKLY



Last Updated: Jan 19, 11:00 am +03:00

Weekly

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.053841.07181.081191.089761.099151.107721.12568
USD/JPY113.527115.399116.171117.271118.043119.143121.015
GBP/USD1.36631.401571.413351.436841.448621.472111.50738
USD/CHF0.954310.976950.988670.999591.011311.022231.04487
EUR/CHF1.062181.076711.08441.091241.098931.105771.1203
AUD/USD0.646580.668750.677070.690920.699240.713090.73526
USD/CAD1.340551.389441.421391.438331.470281.487221.53611
NZD/USD0.605740.62670.636350.647660.657310.668620.68958
EUR/GBP0.709050.734260.74960.759470.774810.784680.80989
EUR/JPY124.993126.439127.028127.885128.474129.331130.777
GBP/JPY156.319162.359164.529168.399170.569174.439180.479
CHF/JPY113.745115.456116.04117.167117.751118.878120.589
GBP/CHF1.36211.399141.413071.436181.450111.473221.51026
USD/SEK8.276328.410718.49418.54518.628498.679498.81388
USD/NOK8.429338.635088.724518.840838.930269.046589.25233
EUR/AUD1.429861.503461.546581.577061.620181.650661.72426
EUR/CAD1.438071.504241.544961.570411.611131.636581.70275
AUD/CAD0.944890.970090.983330.995291.008531.020491.04569
AUD/JPY73.36677.20378.69181.0482.52884.87788.714
CAD/JPY73.99777.74179.08881.48582.83285.22988.973

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.