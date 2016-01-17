Miserable? Blame the rich

Feeling miserable these days? You may be able to blame the 1%.

As the share of income held by the super rich (those in the top 1% of the income distribution) increases, the life satisfaction of the rest of us decreases, according to the “Top Incomes and Human Well-being Around the World” study released on Dec. 28th.

“Our research shows that, worldwide, income inequality at the very top makes us all less happy with our lives, even if we’re relatively well-off,” said co-author Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, an associate professor in economics and strategy at the University of Oxford, in a ............